Evelyn Lindeman

Funeral services for Evelyn E. Lindeman, 91, West Plains, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at West 160 Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lindeman passed away at 9 a.m., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 9, 1926, in the state of Oklahoma, to Raymond Woodrow “R.W.” Youngblood and Eliza Briggs Youngblood. Evelyn graduated from Bakersfield High School, Bakersfield. On Oct. 4, 1947, she was married at West Plains, to Raymond George Lindeman, who preceded her in death on July 26, 2018.
Before her retirement, Mrs. Lindeman worked as a clerk at Richards Brothers, had worked in the deli at Price Chopper, was a school teacher for a brief time and had attended classes for floral arrangements. She loved to sing and enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery and bowling and was a pretty good cook. Mrs. Lindeman was a member of the Church of Christ and attended West 160 Church of Christ and had previously attended Curry Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by two children, Larry Lindeman and Donna Cooper and husband, Hal, all of West Plains; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Glenn Youngblood, Battle Mountain, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents and one brother, Amos Youngblood preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Monday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Gospel Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Children’s Home and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
