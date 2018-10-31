Dorothy Moore

Funeral services for Dorothy Lee Moore, 77, West Plains, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Endurance Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Ms. Moore passed away at 8:37 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, at West Vue Nursing Center.
She was born July 15, 1941, at St. Louis, to Emery Leroy Vankirk and Hazel Rosetta Crow Vankirk. She attended Ritenour High School. As a child, Dorothy rode two street cars to church each week with her family. Dorothy played the piano for Gateway Temple Church, led children’s church and was active in Child Evangelism and also played the organ at the Pentecostal Church of God. She was an avid gardener, quilter, had worked as a government secretary at the St. Louis Record Center for seven years, worked for 15 years at West Vue and Pleasant Valley Care Facilities as a caregiver and after her retirement, she worked at Green Acres Assisted Living, Newton’s Group Home and cooked lunches for Faith Christian Academy. Mrs. Moore was a devoted Christian, faithful wife of 40 years, caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by three children, Bethany Heath and husband, Jerry, Pam Launius and husband, Grant and Kenneth Moore and wife, Kimberly, all of West Plains; eight grandchildren, David Murdy, Christina Dailey and husband, Tim, Heather Murdy, Donna-Jean Acosta and husband, Dalton, Sarah Murdy, Autumn Moore, Kaitland Binkley and husband, Tyler and Corbin Heath; four great-grandchildren, Aidan, Miguel, KennethLee and Gabriel; one brother, Emory Vankirk and wife, Dawn, Derby, Kan.; one brother-in-law, Charles Wallis; two nieces, Cheryl Davis and husband, Brett and Karen Todd and husband, Chuck; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her parents and one sister, Mary Ferrell, preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideon Bible Society and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
