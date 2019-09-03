Grace Collins

Graveside services for Grace Marie Collins, 82, West Plains, Mo., were held Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mrs. Collins passed away at 8:05 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 11, 1936, at Boulder, Colo., to Harry Peart and Birdie Street Peart. Grace graduated from Willow Springs High School with the Class of 1955. On May 21, 1944, she was married in Howell County, Mo., to Cecil Eugene “Gene” Collins, who preceded her in death on March 4, 2003.
Mrs. Collins was a dairy farmer, working alongside her husband for many years. She enjoyed reading her Bible, word puzzles and quilting. Her family was her life. Mrs. Collins attended First Baptist Church, West Plains, Mo.
She is survived by two children, Dennis Collins, Pomona, Mo., and Dianna Jones and husband, Darrell, West Plains; three grandchildren, Lane Collins, Jeff Ward and wife Teresa, and Nicki Littrell; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Deloris Brotherton and Rita Roper; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband, one daughter Carla Ann Collins Hall, two brothers Bobby and Harry Peart and one sister Dorothy Turner, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Commented