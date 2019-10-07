George Scaggs

Funeral services for George Allen Scaggs, 59, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Curry Street Church of Christ, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Scaggs passed away at 3:10 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born Jan. 12, 1960, at Albuquerque, N.M., to Johnie Scaggs and Jane Montgomery Scaggs. George graduated from West Plains High School with the Class of 1977. On July 1, 2000, he was married at West Plains, Mo., to Leslie Bullock.
Mr. Scaggs was the owner and operator of Scaggs Repair since 1993 and also drove a school bus for Fairview since 2011. He enjoyed deer hunting, farming and antique tractors. He loved his family. Mr. Scaggs was a member of Curry Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife Leslie Scaggs of the family home; five children Dylan Scaggs, Leah Tidwell and husband Dustin, Kayla Ell and husband Nathan, all of West Plains, Craig Scaggs, Salem, Ark., and Ashley Scaggs, Viola, Ark.; five grandchildren Aubrey, Payton and Cash Tidwell and Natalie and Jaxon Ell; his mother Jane Scaggs, Peace Valley, Mo.; three brothers, Guy Henry Scaggs and wife Betsy, Odessa, Texas, Johnie Scaggs and wife Nancy, Dublin, Ga., and Lee Scaggs, Peace Valley, Mo.; one sister Vera Alsup and husband Billy, West Plains; and several nieces and nephews.
His father and one brother Paul Scaggs, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Barnett Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Barnett Cemetery and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
