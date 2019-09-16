Donna Collins

Memorial services for Donna DeAnn Collins, 62, Dora, Missouri, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Martin officiating, under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, West Plains.
She was born the daughter of the late Edward Woodward and Laura Raye Long Woodward, on March 13, 1957 in Cabool, Missouri and died September 12, 2019 at her home in Dora, Missouri.
She was united in marriage June 11, 1976 in Mountain Home, Arkansas to David Collins. She is survived by her husband, David Collins, of the home, Dora, Missouri; one son, Joseph Lee Collins, Dora, Missouri; four siblings, Eddie Woodward and wife Josie, Gainesville, Missouri; Cary Woodward and wife Melanie, Pottersville, Missouri; Rocky Woodward and wife Pam, Dora, Missouri, and Barry Woodward and wife Michelle, Gainesville, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She loved to work in her garden and her flower beds. She also loved her animals. Her family was very important to her and loved them with all her heart.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., one hour before the memorial service at Carter Funeral Home Chapel, West Plains.
