Ricky Foster

Ricky Clay Foster, 59, of Viola, Ark., departed this life on Oct. 3, 2019, at Mtn. Home, Ark. Ricky was born to the late Loyal Charles Foster and Mary Jane (Musick) Foster on June 13, 1960, in Salem, Ark.
Ricky was united into marriage to Rita Carolyn Worsham on Nov. 6, 1992, in Mtn. Home, Ark., and to this union four children were born. Ricky was a cattle farmer and is a member of the Viola Church of Christ. Ricky loved his family, hunting and fishing. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Ricky leaves to mourn his passing wife Rita Foster of Viola, Ark.; two sons Ryan Foster and wife Emily of Viola, Ark., and Kevin Foster of Viola, Ark.; two daughters Renea Houghtaling and husband Quentin of Viola, Ark., and Raeleen Prinner and husband Joey of Viola, Ark.; two grandchildren Adeline Prinner and Hudson Houghtaling; two brothers Phillip Foster and wife Teresa of Horseshoe Bend, Ark., and Rex Foster of Viola, Ark.; two sisters Belinda Barker and husband Danny of Birch Tree, Mo., and Burdetta Pendergrass and husband Kevin of Heart, Ark.; many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 744 Wild Life Circle, Hwy. 223 North, Viola, Ark., (turn left at the big white mail box for Houghtaling) with Bro. Don Phalser and Bro. Jim Bobo officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Calm Cemetery in Viola, Ark. Pallbearers are Phillip Foster, Quentin Houghtaling, Rex Foster, Joey Prinner, James Cureington and Wendal Perkey. Honorary pallbearers are Guindal Foster, Ken Cotter, Leon Sindlinger, Danny Barker, Brian Brigman, Randy Robbins and Kevin Pendergrass. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Barker Funeral Home in Salem, Ark.
