DEATH NOTICES

Mary Joyce Sechrest, 58, Birch Tree. Died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mountain View. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Cane Merlin Moreno, age 19, of West Plains, Missouri, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 6:00 AM in West Plains, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Funeral Home, Inc. in West Plains, Missouri.
Lori Ann Weible, 48, Winona. Died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at residence. Yarber Mortuary, Winona.
