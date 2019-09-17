DEATH NOTICE | SEPT. 17, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 15¢ per day Jerry D. Kelly, 69, Birch Tree, died at 3:11 a.m. Monday at his residence. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Ozarks Medical Center Willow Death Notice Mtn. Robert Duane Thompson Robert Jeffrey Martin Couch Carter Funeral Home Inc. Ark. Walnut Ridge West Vue Nursing Center Dorothy L. Moore Plain Care Nursing Home Spring Willow Funeral Home Llc West Charles Land Yarber Mortuary View James Edward Childress Mercy Hospital Springfield Wanda Jean Mckinney Danny P. Essary Luke A. Freiman Ozark County Evelyn Gayle Skaggs Wiles Birch Tree Rosemary Alice Nowicki Edward R. Roeder Jr. Niece Charlie E. Durham Bakersfield Wanda L. Phenix Healthcare Oak Mary Alice Henry Nhc Healthcare John Wilbur Crank Carl Lynn Tackitt Lois Ludene Bockman Mercy-st. Francis Hospital Ozark Medical Center Beverly Richardson Alton John Hall Colbert Residence Jerry D. Kelly Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Email Alerts Would you like to receive our Email Alerts? Headlines sent to your inbox. Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Sept. 17, 2019 Sept. 17, 2019 Featured Print Ads - Click Here bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 10:00 A.M. featured Ozarktoberfest bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, SEPT. 28, 10:00 A.M. bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, SEPT. 28, 9:00 A.M. bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 10:00 AM bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SAT., SEPT. 21 SPECIAL TIME 9:00 A.M. bargain featured PUBLIC AUCTION • SAT., SEPT. 21, 2:00 P.M. featured South Central Career Center featured South Central Career Center featured Go Farm Farmers Market featured The Quill is offering free classified ads! Click here for more information. 2019 Football Preview 2019 Football Preview TV Week - September 14, 2019 TV Week - September 14, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan allegedly claims to be Lord’s messenger before shooting at house in Shannon CountyW.P.: Medical imaging equipment reported stolen, two women chargedTurnout high at floodplain zone buyout meetingMore drug charges for W.P. man arrested in JulySearch for new mayor underway‘Ready to get to work,’ 1142nd Engineer Co. activatedCrash kills one, injures another in Ozark Co.3.7 magnitude quake felt on both sides of MO/ARK state lineCity of West Plains approves utilities for new veterinary supply facilityFormer Texas County sheriff’s civil trial to begin in January Images Videos CommentedMan allegedly claims to be Lord’s messenger before shooting at house in Shannon County (1) Upcoming Events Sep 17 Preschool Storytime Tue, Sep 17, 2019 Sep 17 Aux Arcs Vinyl Night Tue, Sep 17, 2019 Sep 17 Richards School Board Tue, Sep 17, 2019 Sep 17 Ozarks Native Plant society Tue, Sep 17, 2019 Sep 17 Line and Couples Dance classes Tue, Sep 17, 2019 Sep 18 OMC lab health screenings (rural clinics included) Wed, Sep 18, 2019 Sep 18 GOFARM Farmer's Market Wed, Sep 18, 2019 Sep 18 West Plains Area Farmers Market Wed, Sep 18, 2019 Sep 18 Coloring Club for Adults Wed, Sep 18, 2019 Sep 18 Free children's movies Wed, Sep 18, 2019 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Follow us on Facebook West.Plains.Daily.Quill Follow us on Twitter Tweets by wpquill Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Commented