Michael Tony Tune, 40, Eminence. Died at 1:48 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Texas. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Tags
- Thayer
- Healthcare
- Oak
- Funeral Home Inc.
- Goldie Dawson Davenport
- Springfield
- Plain
- Yarber Mortuary
- Midwest
- Funeral Home
- Funeral Service
- Cremation
- Willow
- Nursing Home
- Tenn.
- Veta V. Brown
- Betty
- Health Care
- Lenoir City
- Frank Schremmer
- Mary Ann Mullins
- Mammoth
- Death
- Carter Funeral Home Inc.
- Ark.
- Bakersfield
- West
- Jesse Rainbolt
- Eminence
- Harvey Crotts
- Botany
- William Eaves
- Alton
- Nellie
- Mtn.
- Duncan
- San Antonio
- James Bruce Fuqua
- Kenneth Rail Brown
- St. Louis
- Carpentry
- Ronald J. Cunningham
- La.
- Carol Mcguire
- Robert
- Gonzales Health Care Center
- Rehab Home
- Nursing
- Cape Girardeau
- Glendale
- Harold Joe Corn
- South
- Paul E. Good
- Leslie Kenneth Boone
- View
- Frederick S. Hand Jr.
- Health Board
- Murfreesboro
- Frank Elser
- Roy Pruett
- Cherokee Village
- Social Service
- Denison
- John W. Richardson
- Care
- Birch Tree
- Virgil Eugene Niffen
- Mary Lou Scott
- James Edwin Adams
- Charles
- Cindy A. Wagner
- Spring
- Russ
- Ozarks Medical Center
- Sharon K. Montalto
- Georgetown
- Jenny Rebecca Sisco
- Bryan Hoyt
- Brooke Haven
- Jimmy Ray James
- Frankie Dean Prewett
- Cabool
- Keri Lyn Ward
- Trevin Waylin Fuller
- Ronald P. Harms
- Andrew Molchak
- Justin David Martin
- Victor Duane Dickison
- William Norman Brown Jr.
- Liberty
- Cleda Hansen
- Joyce Rosekrans
- Lucille Marie Sigler
- Dorothy Sue Foster
- Manila
- Florence Stewart
- Mtn View
- Josephine Becker
- David Lyle Rosenburg
- Jerrod William Carr
- Roger Lee Fox
- Cox South Hospital
- Lester R. Butler
- Residence
- Joe Willard Dale
- Jim L. Sloan
- Beatrice Hicks
- William "david" Hall
- Pass Away
- Ruth Ella Highfill Long
- Ruby Marie
- Nhc Healthcare
- Jonesboro
- John Kelley
- John Mack Kelley
- St. Bernard
- Caulfield
- James L. Crawford
- Frances V. Ledgerwood
- Patricia Ann Cesar
- Viola Pearl Henry
- Dorothy Mae Hatch
- Sue Bridges
- West Vue Nursing Center
- Lloyd E. Couch
- Euna Mae Kimbrough
- Hospital
- James W. Walker
- Pomona
- Alan Wayne Hardman
- Sue Fox
- Select Specialty Center
- Frisco
- Texas
- Arrangement
- Direction
- Charlotte Harris Franke
- Russell Willard
- Viola
- Miriam Howell Legrand
- Lisa Wrenfrow
- Sue Ann Barr
- Myrtle
- Gerald J. Koehn
- Brandon James Roy
- Faye L. Holt
- Robert Lee Wilson
- Charles Edgar Barry Jr.
- Wanda Sue Burkhead
- Miss.
- Tupelo
- Kansas City
- Joan Johnson
- Oregon County
- Sue Valencia
- Larry Lee Nelson
- Willow Funeral Home Llc
- Company
- Tulsa
- Republic
- Okla.
- Theresa M. Boone
- Joey Pendarvis
- Cox South Medical Center
- Rv Park
- Mechanics
- Loyd D. Young
- Tonita J. Lay
- Dorothy Benita Reese
- Francis Hospital
- Donald Roy Smith
- Robert Harold Hubbard
- Morris
- Fern O. Smith
- Patricia Thompson
- Ill.
- Dora
- Health
- Larry Earl Seay
- Rehab
- Dustin Dwight Bresee
- Terry E. Kinselman
- Donald Wayne Furbee
- Robert N. Alter
- Boone Hospital
- Columbia
- Tom Morgan
- Frank Stretch
- Lonnie Pyatt
- Place
- Lottie Lorraine Bailey
- Keith Howard Hefley
- Worship
- Patricia M. Lieving
- Cox Medical Center
- Dorothy Irene Miles
- Virginia Ruth Forester
- Kabul
- Betty Lou Altis
- Marc Sherman Rothenberg
- Jerry D. Norton
- Rebecca Jo Lapointe
- Eddie Kay Foster
- Emma Frances Johnes
- Cynthia Grace Blanks
- Ronald Allen Williams
- George Spence
- Susan L. Bates
- Brooke Haven Healthcare
- Cora Maxine Fry
- Missouri
- Goldie Mae Bartley
- Excelsior Springs
- Independence
- William Francis Minter
- Mo.
- Inorganic Chemistry
- Mo
- Fulton County Hospital
- Marjorie Isis Nickless Diles
- Cliff P. Guerard
- Death Notice
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- West Plains teen missing since Thursday
- Thayer man arrested on charges from 2 counties
- 2019 Balloon Glow at Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds
- Officer honored for bringing toddler to safety
- Benefit to be held for young mother with stage 4 breast cancer
- Hepatitis A outbreak hits Howell County
- Remembering Jonah Smith and Zach White
- Thrivent: Helping members manage money wisely
- Janice Grisham
- Jane McNear
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 14
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
-
Aug 15
Commented