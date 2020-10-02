From tree to bow

Describing the process of handcrafting a longbow from a raw piece of wood to a finely-tuned hunting weapon, Missouri Department of Conservation Southeast Regional Supervisor AJ Hendershott doesn't pull any punches. At the start of a bow making workshop held Sept. 25 and 26 at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center in Winona, he reminded participants the work would be physically demanding and sometimes tedious.
"It's a marathon, not a sprint," he added. But Hendershott makes it clear early on he is not a drill sergeant and points that being patient is maybe the most important virtue in bow making, much more than working too quickly and making a mistake that can't be corrected after hours already invested.
He's more of a coach, recognizing the hard work required, providing encouragement and directing the maker's focus to the progress made, while downplaying from how much further there is to go.
He also talks a lot about how amazing the finished project will be, a handcrafted bow to take pride in as a hunting weapon and potential family heirloom. "There's something very satisfying about going out and shooting something you made with your own hands."
The hands at the workshop vary in age, gender, and hand tool experience. Many will end up sore and tired at the end of the first day, but all return to keep going and by the end of the workshop it is easy to see the pride on the faces of bow makers that get to shoot a finished project.
It began with marking the stave with the shape of the bow on the bark side, or back, and cutting out a rough shape with a hatchet. The staves used at the workshop were hickory, about 3" X 3" and 71" long, and weighing about 10 pounds. They were cut, then dried for about six months.
Osage orange (Bois D'arc), black locust, elm and ash are other types of wood used in the Ozarks for bow-making. Drying times range from six months for the whitewoods - elm, ash and hickory, a year for black locust and two years for Osage orange.
A marking was made on the sides of the wood to outline the depth of the limbs (the top and bottom that flex when the bow is drawn) and the handle.
Horizontal cuts were then made in the belly of the bow, the part facing the shooter, avoiding cutting into the part of the wood to be left for thickness. More of the wood was then knocked off by using a wooden mallet and splitting froe, from top to bottom.
The next step was to use a drawknife to shave off more wood, making a slight taper on the limb from handle to tip, and refining the outline of the bow. For slower wood removal, the bow is held in place and level on a shave horse or in a vise.
A spoke shave or cabinet maker's rasp can be used to remove wood at a slower rate, when it comes down to not removing too much at a time.
When enough of the belly wood has been removed, it's time for floor tillering, a test of limb flexibility by putting the tip of the bow on the ground and applying pressure at the handle down and forward.
When the bow begins to flex easily, nocks to hold the string at top and bottom are carved in using a round chainsaw file, at a downward angle from front to back.
Removing wood a little at a time in order to take just enough off to make the flex, draw weight and draw length come together just right is the most time consuming unless the maker is very lucky, sometimes taking an entire day in itself.
This will involve multiple trips to the tillering stick or tillering tree to measure, removing wood with a fine tool like a cabinet shave, then measuring again.
Not ignoring the bowstring, also made by hand, Hendershott also demonstrated how to use a string jig to make waxed strands of Dacron into a string. The technique involves threading the strands around the nails driven into the jig in a pattern, then carefully removing the strands and twisting them into a string that will be as thick as 32-ply at one end and 16-ply in the middle where the arrow will rest.
The workshop is scheduled for each fall, to participants age 18 and older. Anyone wishing to be put on a wait list for next year may email Ozark Regional Office Conservation Educator Mary Beth Factor at MaryBeth.Factor@mdc.mo.gov.
MDC in-person workshops and virtual events for all ages regarding conservation, wildlife and native plants, hunting and firearm safety, foraging, and camping and hiking are some of the topics scheduled through fall.
To browse the event schedule, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website at mdc.mo.gov. Hover over the "events" section on the home page to find a drop down menu of topics and regions.
