To the editor:
The important thing about voting for Medicaid expansion is that it’s the right thing to do for the citizens of our state.
It’s true that a Washington University study (publichealth.wustl.edu/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Analysis-of-the-Fiscal-Impact-of-Medicaid-Expansion-in-Missouri-IPH.pdf) predicts that Medicaid expansion will be budget neutral, costing us about as much as we’re paying now in taxes.
And it’s clear that passing the expansion will lead to better access to health care for about 300,000 lower-income Missourians, many of whom may have lost jobs, income and insurance in the pandemic.
It’s also true that Medicaid expansion will certainly lead to more preventative health care and better management of chronic conditions, and Missouri could have a healthier workforce.
Plus, we Missourians don’t need people from out of state to tell us what we need and what we don’t.
And for you the voter, once you have voted in favor of Amendment 2, you can rest assured that you’ve done your civic duty.
But remember, the important thing about voting for Medicaid expansion is that’s just the right thing to do for the citizens of our state.
Justin Mutrux
Willow Springs
