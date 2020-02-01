To the editor:
A few recent letters have made some fallible statements that I would like to rebut.
One letter repeated that tired, disputable litany, “There is overwhelming evidence that President Trump committed crimes.”
No real evidence had been included in the House impeachment articles; only lies, hearsay and supposition. They did not prove their case but now they call for the Senate’s aid in proving the House’s futile case for them, by calling more witnesses. If a party lost the 2016 national election and the next day was able to begin an effort to impeach the winner, perhaps the future of our democracy is at stake.
A second letter inferred that President Trump has authoritarian tendencies. The President of the United States is the commander-in-chief and our top executive officer who has authority over all foreign affairs.
Also mentioned was the Senate conducting a “sham trial” and exonerating the President. The Senate has the duty to judge if the impeachment case was proved, or to be without merit and, if without merit, to vote to acquit the president. That’s not a sham trial. A sham trial is what the House gave President Trump. He received no due process, no legal counsel or defense witnesses and no constitutional charges. Yes, be sure to call our Missouri senators, but tell them to vote for acquittal.
A last letter stated, “Tell a lie often enough and people will believe it,” which cast President Trump as the teller of 16,000 lies since taking office. The Nazis did it, the Soviet Socialists did it, and now many Democrats are doing it. Don’t letter writers need to prove such outlandish statements? The economy is the best it’s ever been, unemployment is the lowest in years, plus taxes are lower, due to the President’s tax cut.
There is no substantiated reason to remove President Trump from office.
Mel Giles
Caulfield
