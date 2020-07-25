To the editor:
With so many people griping about everything I would like to say “thank you” to Casey’s Tree Service.
They came in and cut down a huge, huge tree in my yard. They did a wonderful job, they made sure it was done exactly like I wanted.
They were all so courteous, made sure they did it to suit my taste.
Had it cut down, hauled off, raked clean in five hours, all at a very reasonable price.
Thanks again, Casey’s.
I’d recommend them to anyone, good job, guys!
Charlene Bales
Peace Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.