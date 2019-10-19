To the editor:
If simply supporting a federal government social program that helps people such as Social Security and Medicare makes someone a “Socialist,” then that would make Dwight Eisenhower and Richard Nixon “crazy socialists” because they both signed new federal government social programs into law/existence and both supported Social Security.
Sincerely,
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.