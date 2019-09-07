To the editor:
Our “representative” Jason Smith (R-Mo. 8th) epitomizes the problem with the Republican party since 2016. The truth has become as much a victim as those killed in the latest mass shootings.
Congressman Smith gave a prevarication filled interview with the Missouri Network at the state fair in Sedalia this month about mass shootings, stating (among other lies) that assault rifles are currently banned.
The assault weapon ban expired in 2004.
I have mixed opinions about the gun situation (I own several) but I am pretty set in my ways about truth, and the constant barrage of lies, misstatements and half truths that are coming from the Republicans in
Washington is totally unacceptable to me. I’m not much of a churchgoer, but I seem to remember a commandment about lying.
I think it’s time for new representation.
Bob Fosse
Salem
