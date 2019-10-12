To the editor:
“Thank you” seems not enough to say what heartfelt words mean to me!
On Oct. 8 at 5:30 a.m., I had an anaphylaxis allergic reaction to Zithromax. From the time I called 911 with my symptoms to the time the ambulance was backing into my driveway was five minutes. I live off Lanton Road.
The paramedic injected me with an epi pen in my thigh and started an IV and pushed Solu-Medrol and IV Benadryl.
I started feeling better right away. My tongue and throat were so swollen, cutting off my airway. We are so blessed to have all these professional staff.
Right here is “God’s country.” They surely are angels flying too close to the ground. Without these men and women I would not be here on earth.
God bless you all,
Kathy “Katie” Cozort-Beaty
West Plains
