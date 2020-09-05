Support candidates who support Medicaid expansion
To the editor:
As the Democratic candidate for Missouri’s 33rd Senatorial District, I talked and worked a lot to try to help rural Missourians understand why the passage of Medicaid Expansion was so important to rural Missouri, for both medical and economic reasons.
I was thrilled when it passed in the Missouri August Primary Election.
It passed despite the massive efforts of Missouri’s Republican Party and its candidates to sink the constitutional amendment. Republican candidate Karla Eslinger, who is my opponent in the November election, was vocal in her opposition to Medicaid Expansion.
Missouri’s Republican Party has developed a very bad habit of trying to reverse the will and vote of the people, with recent examples being Clean Missouri, which sought to make our elections more fair and with clean funding, rather than being funded through “dirty money” being donated through shady organizations who clearly have their own interests in mind rather than the interests of the citizens of Missouri. Now we have to vote on that again in November, this time voting no on Amendment 3, which was purposely worded to trick voters. Now it is ironically being called “Dirty Missouri.” Make sure you vote no.
With Missouri voters having strongly approved Medicaid Expansion with a 53.25% approval vote, the program should help thousands of low income Missourians beginning on July 21, 2021.
With that vote, Missouri joined five other conservative states that have passed Medicaid Expansion via ballot initiatives.
So how do Missourians best guarantee that their wishes on Medicaid Expansion will be supported?
The answer is to question candidates seriously about their stance on Medicaid Expansion, and make sure you are satisfied with their answers. Ask them point blank, regardless of their party, if they are going to support the will of the people and support the roll out of Medicaid Expansion.
Your best bet is to actively support and vote for candidates you know will support Medicaid Expansion.
If you value the health of your family, your friends, and your neighbors, make sure you support candidates at every level who support healthcare issues which will help you and our community.
It’s not just about health. It is also about our economy. We all know the devastating effect it has on a community’s economy to lose its hospital. We don’t want to ever have to deal with a loss like that again, and we don’t want to have to watch any of our rural Missouri communities have to deal with that disaster.
With COVID-19, we see more than ever the important role our community hospitals play in both our health, and our economy.
It is time to move rural Missouri forward.
Find out more about me at tammyhartyformissourisenate.com.
Tammy Harty
Doniphan
Postal service disruption highlights trouble with rep
To the editor:
Recently many of us experienced a disruption in our mail service, a service we need more than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our mail is normally delivered around noon but for a week we did not get our mail until 7 p.m.
Bills and medications were received late and two shipments of needed items were lost. We vote absentee by mail and we became concerned about whether or not our ballot would get to the county clerk in time to be counted.
We contacted our Congressman Jason Smith and asked him to vote for the Delivery for America Act. This bill prohibits the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) from making changes to operations or levels of service from those that were in effect on Jan. 1, 2020, establishes requirements for the processing of election mail, and provides additional funding for the Postal Service Fund.
Smith did not listen to his constituents and voted against support for the U.S. Postal Service and declared that the USPS and the fight to keep it operational is “nonsense.” His vote is one more example of how Smith cares more about his big money donors and corporations than he does about the needs and struggles of his constituents.
While Smith has been avoiding his constituents, his opponent Kathy Ellis has been talking with people in the district about their concerns and developing plans for how to get results that will benefit the families in the Missouri 8th Congressional District.
We deserve a representative who cares about us and will work to make our lives better. Kathy Ellis is that person.
Janet Fossey
Salem
Feral cats present a danger to native wildlife
To the editor:
I read with interest your article of Aug. 27 concerning an organization that attempts to control feral cat numbers by sterilization. I commend them for neutering cats, but I do not agree with releasing nonnative predators into the wild.
I am a member of The Wildlife Society which opposes trap-neuter-release of feral cats. The Wildlife Society, founded in 1937, is a nonprofit scientific and educational association of over 9,000 professional wildlife biologists and managers, dedicated to excellence in wildlife stewardship through science and education. Our mission is to represent and serve wildlife professionals — the scientists, technicians and practitioners actively working to study, manage, and conserve native and desired nonnative wildlife and their habitats worldwide.
The Wildlife Society strongly encourages the humane elimination of feral cat colonies, supports ordinances prohibiting the feeding of feral cats and opposes the release of unwanted pet or feral cats into the wild.
Feral and free-ranging domestic cats are exotic species to North America. Exotic species are recognized as one of the most widespread and serious threats to the integrity of native wildlife populations and natural ecosystems.
The impact of domestic cats on wildlife is difficult to quantify. However, a growing body of literature strongly suggests that domestic cats are a significant factor in the mortality of small mammals, birds, reptiles and amphibians. Because free-ranging cats often receive food from humans, they can reach population levels that may create areas of abnormally high predation rates on wildlife.
Even conservative estimates suggest that the number of prey animals killed is immense. Feeding cats does not deter them from killing wildlife for they do not always eat what they kill. Humans introduced cats to North America, and humans must be responsible for the control and removal of cats that prey on wildlife.
Larry David
Mtn. View
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.