To the editor:
Many thanks to the city of West Plains, Howell County Health Department, Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains Civic Center and the West Plains National Guard and to anyone else who helped with the planning, for the well-organized, friendly, efficient and safe COVID vaccination clinic at the civic center on Jan. 29.
I very much appreciated it.
Millicent Kalil
Willow Springs
