To the Editor:
Ed Maibach, director of George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication and an author of a study that looked at the influence and views of TV weather forecasters stated, “All TV weather forecasters are really good science communicators … Not only are they scientists, but they are trusted by their viewers because they don’t generally report on politics or other controversial topics.”
Studies by the Center for Climate Change Communication show that in communities where local weather forecasters are reporting on the climate crisis, “public opinion is changing more rapidly” and “We showed a really strong impact — people who saw the climate reporting came to understand climate change was more personally relevant.”
In highlighting outstanding examples of responsible TV weather forecasters, Elisa Raffa of KOLR 10 was 1 of 4 nation wide. Ms. Raffa has done news segments about how climate change will affect typical activities in the Ozarks. She says, “It gets people to look at climate change outside of the political realm.”
Contrast that to Ron Hearst of KYTV3. He denies climate change is happening and things just go through cycles. (Statements were made in a private conversation with me during his recent promotional tour.) Over 90% of American Meteorological Society members as of 2017 agreed that climate crisis is happening.
Mr. Hearst does his viewers a disservice by not helping them understand why and how our climate and weather are changing. (NASA’s website states, “Ninety-seven percent of climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities, and most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position.”)
The U.S. has contributed more to the causes of global warming than any other country. We need to take responsibility for our country’s past actions and do our part to save the world from this existential threat. I urge everyone that has not accepted the reality of climate change to read the Information Statement of the American Meteorological Society (adopted April 15).
“This statement provides an overview of how and why global climate has changed over the past century and why it will continue to change in the future.”
www.ametsoc.org/index.cfm/ams/about-ams/ams-statements/statements-of-the-ams-in-force/climate-change1.
Jim Vokac
Willow Springs
