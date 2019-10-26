To the editor:
In keeping with an old custom, “Give thanks when thanks are due,” I want to publicly give thanks to the loyal opposition for helping to re-elect the president in 2020.
You are doing a great job of getting voters to switch parties and encouraging the 2016 voters to re-elect the current president in 2020. My prayers and thanks. Great job, keep it up!
A concerned sovereign,
Raymond L. Fine
West Plains
