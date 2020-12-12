To the editor:
Be aware that a takeover of our federal government (via fraudulent election) is in progress.
Testimony before legislative bodies and courts has been given by many of our fellow countrymen, both in person and by sworn affidavits (under penalty of perjury).
A summary of allegations is that certain large cities, where corruption in the political process has become expected, used voting machines known to be insecure. They then used those machines to perpetrate fraud in the election count.
If this is troubling to you as it is to me, please alert as many people as you can, however you can, so they, too, may find media sources through which they can see the testimony and evidence themselves, and prepare and act as their conscience dictates in the days soon to face our nation.
May God bless you with courage and strength, and may God continue to bless the U.S.A.
Ashley D. Pendergrass
Caulfield
