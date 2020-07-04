To the editor:
All lives matter and laws matter.
If you follow the laws set by our government -- federal and state -- then you would not get into trouble and be arrested by the police.
No need to riot or protest, just live a good life and be good citizens. If ya do wrong, you need to be put in jail away from good law-abiding people of all colors. Not just Black people.
All lives matter.
Frank Smith
Birch Tree
