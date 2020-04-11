To the editor:
I was wearing a mask and gloves in Walmart.
I do not have the virus, yet. I was protecting myself.
An old skinny man rammed my basket and then glared at me.
I was at the checkout counter, when a man, tall, fat pot-bellied, red head with a red beard took it upon himself to get me out the way. I barely got my change from the girl, when he was going around me.
He was not 6 feet away, he was right up on my back. He told me to move along. I was stunned. I told him how rude he was and he said, "Yes I am." He stood there until I left.
He then proceeded to tell me the cashier "was done with me." I called him a jerk.
This man, had no protection. He is at more of a risk than I was with a mask. Such a coward to target a 70-year-old woman, or any woman.
I noticed several women wearing masks. It shows they care. God bless them.
Not every one wearing a mask has the virus. For me the mask was protection, from others and for myself.
I am going to keep wearing the mask. If any man wants to harass me again, I will fight back.
Kay Tucker
West Plains
