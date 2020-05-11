To the editor:
I write to share an experience, make a plea, and appeal to retailers.
In late December my husband and I stopped for coffee at a local fast food restaurant. We sat at a sort of communal table since the place was crowded. We shared it with a lovely family from Chicago. Enjoyed some brief conversation, helped out when one of their well-behaved children accidently spilled a little of his drink.
Within a week my husband had some sort of stomach bug, I followed a week after that. We will never know if we caught it from them, or what it was, but it illustrates just how quickly one can catch a virus in the most unexpected way.
Suppose it had been COVID-19? We could have shared it across Howell County very quickly. The next time you walk in Walmart or Family Dollar or any other shop, are you absolutely certain the person who entered before you could not possibly be sharing the coronavirus? Of course not!
Then it is in your best interest to promote wearing masks and social distancing. Masks are not to prevent you from catching COVID-19, but from spreading it, especially if you have no symptoms and may not know you have been exposed. That is my experience.
Here is my plea: I don't like to brag too much on Howell County and West Plains, but truth is it has some of the most beautiful and friendliest women on the planet, I think, as well as some of the most truly strong and courageous men you will find anywhere.
Women, lets show the world we can bedazzle our masks, or lace cover them, or whatever, and make them the trendiest fashion statements ever seen.
And men, when you are seen going into the hardware store, or Walmart, or the feed store or auto parts store without a mask and not social distancing, you do not look brave at all. You do not look like a strong American man standing up for his God-given freedoms. You look like a wimp, afraid someone will make fun of you for wearing a mask.
Remember, that mask is not to protect you.
It is you protecting veterans in fragile health, your neighbor battling cancer, your best friend's premature baby, your cousin's sunny 13-year-old girl with asthma, your grandpa who has been taking you crappie fishing since you were knee-high to a tadpole or your nana who broke her hip last year, but fought through the rehab pain just so she could bake that special cake for your birthday.
You cannot possibly know you are not an asymptomatic carrier, so you man up and take the lead, insisting everyone mask up. Time for our men to lead some tailgate safety meetings!
We take pride in our area and donate to help out a group known to show up in their famous yellow shirts after a disaster. Right now we all need to have the courage of the yellow shirt group and, laying aside our rights, mask and distance for the sake of those weaker than us.
And my appeal to retailers: I want to spend some money with you from time to time.
Right now, as much as possible, I stick to what can be delivered to my home. My distant second choice is curbside delivery from local retailers. That would be my first choice if your curbside people were all masked up and either gloved with a glove change or hand-sanitized after every delivery.
We both know impulse buying really drives up the sales volume for most businesses. I won't be making impulse purchases since I will not be entering your stores until you require all staff and all customers to wear masks and to follow those distancing guidelines.
They are your stores, your private property and your rights. But I retain the right to refuse to frequent your shop if you do not protect my health and that of your vital workers. There may be a lot of bubbleheads out there who will resist if you implement those rules, but you can refuse them service and have them trespassed off the property.
We can beat this thing. We can get the jobs back, the schools back, the sports back, our churches back and the fun back.
We cannot beat it unless we all pull together. Let's make this the greatest generation as we all fight COVID-19 with courage and common sense!
Linda Schroller
West Plains
