To the editor:
I would like to commend Ozarks Health Care (formerly OMC), and all others that participated in setting up the vaccination clinic at West Plains Civic Center.
As far as I could see everything run like a well-oiled "sewing machine.” Everyone that I spoke to acted and performed like well-trained professional. I am extremely proud of everyone involved with this Vaccination Clinic.
I say THANK YOU to all, GOD BLESS and keep up the good work.
Robert Lee Hays
HMC/FMF/Navy Retired
Pomona
