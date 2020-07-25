To the editor:
As we near the beginning of the school year in the midst of a pandemic, our priority must be the safety and health of students, teachers and their families. To accomplish a safe reopening we need capable leadership at the state and federal level with clear guidelines on how to keep our communities safe.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have different sets of guidelines for reopening schools based on the amount of community spread of the virus. Unfortunately, our leaders have politicized the process and the president has said that following the CDC guidelines is too expensive and difficult to implement.
Representative Jason Smith has co-sponsored the Reopen Our Schools Act that will withhold federal funding for K-12 schools that do not hold in-person classes. While saying out of one side of his mouth that state and local communities should determine for themselves the safest way to reopen, he also says that he will take away your funding if you decide that online learning is safest for your students.
The surge of COVID-19 cases throughout our country is the result of us not following the CDC guidelines for reopening our economy. Let’s not make the same mistake with the reopening of our schools.
It is time to replace Jason Smith with a responsible, compassionate leader whose priority is the health and safety of the people of the 8th Congressional District. Kathy Ellis is that leader.
Janet Fossey
Salem
