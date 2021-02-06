To the editor:
I expected a crowd at the mass vaccination for COVID-19 put together by Ozarks Healthcare at the West Plains Civic Center on Jan. 29.
But when I saw hundreds of cars in line on Broadway my heart sank, and I thought, “Oh, no, this is going to be a nightmare!” I imagined circling for hours to find a parking space before joining a long line inside.
To my happy surprise it turned out to be the opposite of a nightmare!
The National Guard smoothly moved our numbered vehicles into the parking lot for orderly parking; then gave us the form we would need to fill out while waiting in our cars for a golf cart ride to the front door, courtesy of West Plains city employees.
Once inside, our forms were screened and we were ushered without waiting to one of 20 tables set up for the shots, quickly vaccinated and given a card with our booster shot date.
We were then asked to sit in a well-spaced waiting area to make sure we had no allergic reactions, before getting a ride back to our cars with a waiting golf cart.
It was a model of efficiency. Everyone involved wore masks, and it was actually the opposite of a super spreader event!
Though I don't know them by name, it is obvious that many, many people deserve our thanks for figuring out all the moving parts in advance. I am grateful to this entire amazing team for pulling this off.
Terry Moore
Mtn. View
