To The Editor:
As a new "liberal/progressive" Republican, I believe that the national party must change and evolve in fundamental ways if it is to be at all competitive with the national Democratic Party in the years beginning in 2042-2044 when over 50% of the USA will be "nonwhite."
Here are my recommendations:
The national Republican Party needs to appeal more to groups that it has little appeal to now, and it needs to care a lot more about these groups than it does now especially at the national level.
I will fight for the national party to do a lot more to help the lower and middle classes, the poor, the near-poor and senior citizens.
I will fight for the national Republican Party to be against making cuts to federal government social programs including Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, college student loans and unemployment insurance benefits.
I will fight for the party to stand strongly against white nationalism/supremacy and sexism.
I will fight for the national Republican Party to stand strongly in favor of the total equality of women including being in favor of equal pay for equal work for women as well as being in favor of heavily fining and imprisoning sexual predators who commit sexual harassment and all other forms of sexual abuse and sexual assault.
Lastly, I will fight for the passage of a federal government national health insurance program/plan that is the same one that Ontario, Canada has, but not the far too expensive and fiscally irresponsible "Medicare For All."
Please join me in trying to make the national Republican Party more humane, compassionate and caring.
Sincerely,
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.