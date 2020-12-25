A ruling of the Supreme Court shortly after the Civil War in Ex Parte Milligan 71 U.S. 2 (1866), which yet still stands to this day:
Neither the legislature nor any executive or judicial officer may disregard the provisions of the Constitution in case of emergency ... Section 98 therefore, anyone who declares the suspension of constitutionally guaranteed rights (to freely travel, peacefully assemble, earn a living, freely worship, etc.) and/or attempts to enforce such suspension within these 50 independent sovereign United States of America is making war against the Constitution(s) and, therefore, we the people. They violate their constitutional oath and this immediately forfeits theri office and authority and their proclamations may be disregarded with impunity and that means anyone, even the governor and the president.
If Biden and his gang is installed on January 20th, there will be a major continual attack upon freedom-loving Americans. I suspect that many people will be arrested and tried on miscellaneous "crimes" such as refusing to wear a face mask on up to various gun violations. By the way, guess who will have control of the Forms 4473 that were required for some gun purchases?
Since many people are sickeningly ignorant of law, history, and the Constitution, here are a few cases to consider if you ever become a juror at that time, assuming that the Constitution will still have some authority: "All laws which are repugnant to the Constitution are null and void" - Marbury vs. Madison 5 U.S. (2 Cranck) 137, 174, 176 (1803; "The jury has a right to judge both the law as well as the fact in controversy" - John Jay, first chief justice, U.S. Supreme Court, 1783; "The law itself is on trial quite as much as the cause which is to be decided" - Harlan F. Stone, 12th chief justice, U.S. Supreme Court, 1941; "The jury has an unreviewable and unreversible power ... to acquit in disregard of the instructions on the law given by the trial judge" - U.S. vs. Dougherty, 473 F 2nd 1113, 1139 (1972).
There's more, but finally a quote by Thomas Jefferson: "It is error alone which needs the support of government. Truth can stand by itself."
Thomas Kohn
Caulfield
