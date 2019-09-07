To the editor:
We hear on the news that families with special visas allowing them to bring their sick children here for medical treatment that is not available in their countries have been receiving letters telling them that they have 33 days to leave the country or they will be deported.
What kind of country have we become that we will rip children from their hospital beds to be sent back where they will die because there is no treatment for them?
Ask our congressman, Jason Smith, if he wants this.
Pammela Wright
West Plains
