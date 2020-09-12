To the editor:
I read Jason Smith’s so-called Capitol Report every time you publish one, and each one is simply a repetition of Republican talking points, not an actual summary of what is happening in Washington. But his Sept. 5 offering was over the top.
I was appalled that you gave him three full-page columns to spout his opinions and talk about his activities as he campaigns across the district. This should not be labelled as a public service article when it really is a political platform statement.
I know the Quill usually prints candidate profiles close to election day. In the interim it should not be giving what amounts to free advertising to one candidate.To maintain a semblance of nonpartisanship, you should publish an article of similar length by Kathy Ellis very soon.
Sincerely,
Mary Bischoff
West Plains
