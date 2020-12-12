To the editor:
In a recent speech, President Trump used the term “herd mentality.” He probably meant to say something else. But herd mentality is a thing.
Herd mentality is what makes a cow follow the cow in front of them. Primitive hunters would sometimes use this to run animals off a cliff and then reap the harvest.
Herd mentality is not necessarily a bad thing and can help us as a species when we need to work together. But as with cows, if we run with the herd, it is best if we know where we are headed. Social and opinion media are filled with posts urging us to run this way or that way. Devout herd members may be so concerned about a win for their team that they bend facts to their situation rather than the other way around.
The presidents’ herd wants him to have won the election. So they go to sources that support that even though it is not true. Social media is not the right place to research this. The news out of the courts tells the story well, as the president’s cases, one after another, have been overturned or rejected across the nation.
But the question of where we are headed is a prime one. The president, whatever his reasons, has succeeded in casting doubt and mistrust at the very core of our democracy. This is dangerous. Our vote is sacred. The truth must stand even when we don’t like it. Divided we will fall.
Tom Rowley
Willow Springs
