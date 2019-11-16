To the editor:
The 2019 Veterans’ Day activities in West Plains were certainly a success. The day started with breakfast at the high school that was followed by an assembly in the gymnasium which was very moving and well done. Our thanks to Principal Jack Randolph, his staff and the students for breakfast and a fine presentation.
The parade, however, was another story. Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the Veterans’ Committee made a decision on the Thursday before to cancel the parade. Turns out, that was a wise decision.
Even with the weather conditions, we had a fine turnout for our annual luncheon at the Civic Center with approximately 300 veterans and their families attending.
The committee wishes to thank West Plains High School Principal Dr. Jack Randolph and the servers who provided a great breakfast and for the following assembly, Daniel Franks for preparing the noon meal, Skillets for providing rolls and dessert and Pepsi for their donation of soft drinks. Also our appreciation for the efforts of the civic center staff and the many volunteer servers. We also wish to give our thanks to the middle school seventh grade history class for creating patriotic placemats for the luncheon. We appreciate you.
And a big thanks to the community of West Plains for your continuing support of our veterans.
Sincerely,
Jack Pahlmann,
Mayor of the City of West Plains
For the City Veterans Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.