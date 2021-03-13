West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.