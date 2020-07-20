To the editor:
Dementors, introduced to the public by J.K. Rowling in her Harry Potter books, have been unleashed worldwide, but you already know that.
Shouldn’t mayors and other officials who have the means to slow the march of madness employ their resources to their constituents to rebuff the foulest of deeds? There are people who are entertained by the suffering of others; to be paid to cause that suffering is odious. Our fellow citizens who witness their property looted and burned are the ones who suffer. Those who stand by and watch, especially those who are in a position of power, are accomplices.
“Protesters” who go after statues and names could aim their efforts away from the past and work on changing policies int eh 15 countries that still allow slavery. I bet you knew that slavery is still legal in some areas, including socialist-held China and Russia. Righteous indignation where it could help, where are you in the present world?
The past cannot be changed and pretending slavery didn’t happen by destroying monuments doesn’t make much difference in reality. Targeting President Trump and portraying the police as villains isn’t an answer. We all detest the events around the George Floyd death. It shouldn’t have happened. What followed as peaceful protests was to be applauded. Shame on those who took an opportunity to cause suffering to innocent business owners. Police have an important role in our society.
The progressive liberals may vote for Biden. He may win by whatever means necessary. His vice president choice in the “bait and switch” scheme is whom we need to worry about.
Keep your eyes open and your mind clear. Pay attention to threats and dementor politicians .Be willing to challenge evil: You’ll feel alive.
Rosemary Mawhorter,
West Plains
