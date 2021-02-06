To the editor:
I would like to commend the health care workers, West Plains Police Department, the National Guard, the city of West Plains and everyone else who participated in the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the West Plains Civic Center.
It was very professional and coordinated. Thank you!
Janet Chapin
Douglas County
