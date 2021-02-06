To the editor:
Were you one of thousands who gathered at the civic center Friday, Jan. 29, for the first mass of COVID-19 shots given in our area? I have heard many times through the past months that “we should pull together.” Well, pulling together was never more evident than at that time and place! I do not know all of the organizations that took part but do know our National Guard, Howell County Health Department, Ozark Health Care and the nursing class from our college were front and center. It would be impossible to even attempt to name the many individuals that gave their “all” to make this happen, but every individual seemed to know where they were to be and what to do when they got there! Even the precision of parking the hundreds of cars was enjoyable to watch.
There seemed to be no confusion where the next car was to be parked, no yelling, etc.; our National Guard had hand signals that worked like a charm. As each car entered the parking lot it was marked with a number on the back window, one number if one patient was inside, two numbers for two patients, etc.
When the vehicle was in place, the occupants were asked to remain in the car. When their number came up a golf cart approached and a very courteous driver delivered the occupants to the door of the civic center. Like myself, a majority of those getting shots were elderly and we couldn't have been treated with more respect and dignity. If help was needed to enter the golf cart , it was right at your elbow. At the door, wheelchairs were offered to those requiring them, along with someone to push the chair if you were alone.
I heard not one complaint nor witnessed any confusion.
I was there about 4 p.m. I spoke to one young worker who said she started at 6 a.m., and I am sure she was still there several hours after I left.
The entire operation from my point of view made me humbly proud to say I am a West Plains/Howell County resident and to witness “pulling together” for the good of friends and neighbors. A simple thank you is not enough for all who participated in this “smooth as silk” mass production.
If ever a medal of honor was presented for an effort “above and beyond the call of duty” it should be given to our National Guard and each and every person involved.
My heartfelt thank you and God's blessings to one and all for a monumental job WELL DONE!
You'vah Schafer
West Plains
