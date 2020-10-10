To the editor:
It is astonishing to me that a medical doctor believes the right to refuse to wear a face mask trumps the right to be safe in, and survive, a deadly pandemic — that Howell County residents do not need a mandate to wear protective masks, and apparently despite soaring infection rates there is no line that, when crossed, would change his mind. Also, he doubts a mask requirement would have any effect on the number of new cases of COVID infections.
I think we need a second opinion.
Robert D. Shaw, MD, of Willow Springs, who I have known for many years and respect but disagree with here, is president of the Howell County Health Department board. At its meeting Tuesday night Shaw discussed the need for a city mandate requiring wearing masks in public with West Plains City Council member Jessica Nease. She voted in favor of a city ordinance to mandate mask-wearing that was voted down several weeks ago.
Since that time the county’s infection rate accelerated. It is soaring now. As of Tuesday night, 1,039 people had been infected. This week the number has grown by 54, 55, and 60 cases day by day. There were 234 active cases. Recovered victims numbered 805. No information on the condition of those 805 is available. (Many recovered patients suffer from serious, lingering effects, some permanent.) Nine were in the hospital Tuesday.
Twelve Howell County residents have died.
The city council relied on Shaw’s advice when it voted down the mask ordinance. Nease revisited the subject Tuesday.
Would there come a time when the board would call for a mask mandate for the county? “I don’t know where the line in the sand would be,” Shaw said.
Shaw and other board members reiterated their belief that such a requirement is unnecessary. And it would hinder personal freedom and hurt business. Besides, it would be impractical to enforce and would be a burden on law enforcement officers.
“We refuse to have the health department write tickets for people failing to wear masks,” he said.
So, that is where we are. A medical doctor and his board have decided a requirement that people wear masks would impinge on their freedom. That is putting politics before people.
What about our right to be safe in public? We obey speed limits, use seat belts, and wear motorcycle helmets to keep ourselves and others safe — and because it is the law. It is our duty to obey the law. Our individual liberty is no more put upon by being required to wear a mask than it is by traffic laws. And when traffic laws are ignored tickets are written. We support public safety because it keeps us — safe. Mask wearing contributes to public safety.
Another doctor, head of the national Center for Disease Control, spoke to the value of masks. Robert Redfield, MD, said, “I might go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine. . .” He would not agree with Shaw that masks would have no effect on infection numbers.
Whole countries wear masks without complaint. Some American states and cities require masks in public. Not just California and New York, either. Up the road, Springfield just extended its mask ordinance through the end of January.
We need mandatory countywide mask-wearing. My health and life, and the health and lives of all county residents, is important enough that we should surrender little bit of our liberty — perhaps the same amount we give up for traffic laws to give all of us a measure of safety as we go about our business.
The health department encourages us to wear masks. That isn’t enough.
Shaw told Nease, “Sometimes people have to die for others to do the right thing.”
I hope not many more people have to die before the health department, the county, and the cities within it do the right thing. And I hope they do the right thing before next month, or in December, or next year, the number of sick and dead climbs so high the nation and the state can no longer go without right things being done. It would be terrible thing to realize then that the health and lives of many of their family members and friends could have been saved if they had acted sooner.
Health and government officials, don’t surrender your leadership.
It is time to do the right thing.
Frank L. Martin
Peace Valley
