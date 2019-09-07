To the editor:
It is my expectation that President Trump is going to do all of us a big favor and decide some time in early- to mid-2020 not to run for re-election, partly as a result of an economic slow-down. When that happens, I hope that the Republicans will nominate someone of good character such as Nikki Haley or Carly Fiorina.
Personally, I don’t know what I find to be more despicable about the guy — the way that he makes fun of and insults people’s physical appearance, or the way that he views women as sex objects.
Sincerely,
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.