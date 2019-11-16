To the editor:
I’m writing this to notify the public of some practices that the Missouri Department Conservation is doing. I believe these activities may result in safety issues for the public.
These issues include altering of dirt roads within conservation areas (such as Peck Ranch, Angeline, Sunklands and Gist Ranch Conservation Areas). This results in a much deeper/steeper slope/ditch line. As a result, this increases the risk of property damage, personal injury or even death.
The public should also be aware that according to Nolo legal guide, if property damage or personal injury occur as a result of an issue such a shoulder drop-off the government entity (example: city, county or state) in charge of the dirt road is responsible for the injury or damage.
Another issue involves requiring loggers to take the dirt road from Peck Ranch to H Highway (outside of Winona) instead of taking the dirt road to P Highway to U.S. 60 (between Winona and Van Buren). This could increase the risk of injury due to the H Highway route not being as safe as P Highway route.
The logging contracts with that stipulation in them were located in the Forestry division for Peck Ranch in Van Buren. That office building is shared with Ozarks National Scenic Riverways headquarters. Address is 404 Watercress Drive, Van Buren, MO 63965, phone number, 573-323-4249.
The other issue is how much money did the MDC spend building a fishing lake in the Sunklands Conservation Area (off conservation road 340 north of Summersville) that the terrain is so steep that no one uses it? If the pond was built for a wildlife watering source, why is there a parking lot and a boat ramp/access going down to the pond? Would it have made greater sense to have built it somewhere else within the Sunklands/Angeline Conservation areas that are safer for public access/usage.
If any other individuals agree with my concerns or have other concerns, please voice them to your local representatives. Contact information listed below.
District 154
David Evans
Phone: 573-751-1455
Email:
District 143
Jeff Pogue
Phone: 573-751-2264
Email:
District 144
Chris Dinkins
Phone: 573-751-2112
Email:
David Neal
Mtn. View
