To the editor:
The house in the park is not the Butler ancestral home. No one on either side of the family ever lived there.
The donation has always been about the 3.2 acres of land, not the house. The city has always had full authority to operate and improve the park.
A pending lawsuit was filed in October of last year to challenge that authority. The suit was filed against the city, and Bob and Pearl Butler’s two surviving children, Garry and Randel Butler, and others. The improvements have already been delayed at least one year.
Also during this year, the Missouri state auditor’s office received an anonymous whistleblower complaint that, among other things, raised concerns over how Parkside funds were being spent, and over how the city ended up selecting their own proposal to improve the Butler Children’s Park. After a thorough review by the state auditor’s office, they didn’t see the need to take further action.
On top of that, the city is now required to hold an expensive special election to determine if it can remove the house and go ahead with its planned all-inclusive park.
Voters who support the city’s plan for the Children’s Park, we need your help. Please go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5, and vote “no” on ordinance number 1-2019-01 so that the city can move forward and build a wonderful new park.
Thank you,
Garry Butler,
West Plains.
Editor’s note: The Quill will not print any more letters regarding the Parkside House until after the Nov. 5 municipal election in West Plains.
