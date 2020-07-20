To the editor:
The COVID-19 virus is going to haunt us for some time, or perhaps a mutated form to take its place.
With the large numbers of people contracting this virus, the virus has a huge pool of sick folks to mutate, which means you can get a new version again six times faster. If you think this is a hoax it is not.
From June 22 to July 4, Missouri cases climbed from 16,908 with 946 deaths to 23,600 cases with 1,060 deaths.
You might think your odds of not getting it are good here in rural Missouri. It only takes once, though, to get it or be a carrier — or both — so, why risk it? Using a mask, wearing gloves and using sanitizing wipes or hand sanitizer are worth the extra cost and hassle.
For those of you who are using masks, all masks are not created equal. If you have ease in breathing in it, you are not protected too well or protecting others. Unless the mask is certified to filter out particles of a particular size, you do not know what it does.
If you are using a mask with a valve you are protecting yourself but no one else as your breath goes out through the vent to someone next to you. If you have a mask that has a filter that is replaceable make sure it covers the entire mask otherwise the germs will blow right through the “breathable fabric.” People who think germs will only enter through the part of the mask which has the filter, and not the rest of it, are being fooled.
A large coronavirus particle is 0.2 microns, so your mask needs to be certified to filter out a specified percentage of particles that size or smaller to be effective.
Wash your hands for two "Happy Birthday" songs, let what you buy isolate for four days before you touch it, and for perishables, wash off hard containers with soap and water and for paper or plastic, wipe it off with wipes. Veggies, put them in soapy cold water for five minutes and drain.
It is a real hassle to do all of this. You cannot do a do-over once you are infected and infect someone else and they may not survive. So do what you can to be safe. It's worth the effort to change.
Norma Sedlock, RN/BSN
Mtn. View
