Recently, President Trump indicated a desire to reduce or end the payroll tax. This tax does one thing and is the only tax that does it: Payroll tax funds Social Security. Social Security ends if payroll tax ends.
Retirees contribute significantly to our local economy. When Social Security was enacted, it was intended not only to reduce elderly poverty, but to take people out of the workforce to make room for younger workers. It was intended to give a shot of revenue to local economies by increasing the pool of consumers. Wealthy people seem unaware of how much they depend on that money to gather their wealth.
FICA tax supports Medicare. It is the only tax that supports Medicare. It is a payroll tax. Without payroll tax, Medicare ends. West Plains and the surrounding counties would not have the high-quality medical care locally available that Ozarks Medical Center provides without Medicare.
Only people who have worked in their lives and their dependents are eligible for Medicare. This is why it is called an "entitlement" rather than "welfare." We pay payroll taxes all through our working lives so these resources will be available to us when we need them.
Elizabeth Hykes
Willow Springs
