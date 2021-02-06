To the editor:
Regarding the COVID-19 vaccination effort at the civic center Friday, Jan. 29: My wife and I were greatly impressed by the smoothness and professional demeanor of everyone we were in contact with. This included National Guard, West Plains Police, West Plains Fire Department, Ozarks Healthcare, West Plains city employees and others.
Everyone was very courteous and helpful. I have been involved with crowd control several times in my career, but this was the best organized and actuated system of handling such a large amount of people and vehicles that I have witnessed. We sincerely thank all that were involved in this undertaking.
Marvallous Vernon
West Plains
