To the editor:
The Americans For Prosperity (AFP) hosted a town hall in West Plains to discourage residents from voting for Amendment 2 expanding Medicaid on the Aug. 4 ballot.
AFP claimed to know what is best for us, but Ozarks Medical Center and a host of other Missouri organizations claim otherwise. OMC posted on their Facebook page that Missouri Hospitals are in favor of Amendment 2. Expanding Medicaid in Missouri is also supported by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Missouri Rural Health Association, Missouri Academy of Family Physicians, Missouri Nurses Association and many more.
The AFP presented five points in their flyer entitled “There’s a Better Way.”
The first point was to weed out waste, fraud and abuse of Medicaid. AFP apparently is unaware that Missouri has been weeding. In 2019 the State of Missouri Medicaid Director Todd Richardson noted in the Springfield News Leader, “With new software, the comprehensive review is performing a needed cleanup of those who are not eligible for benefits,” (“The trouble with Missouri’s Medicaid system, explained,” Aug. 24, 2019).
The second AFP point stated, “Reforming scope of practice laws to let nurse practitioners take care of patients at lower prices.” This has and is being done, but does not expand coverage. If you see a specialist, you have likely come in contact with a nurse practitioner first.
Thirdly, they claim that expanding telehealth services would cut costs dramatically for patients which it does —however, telehealth is not insurance!
The fourth innovation is to repeal “certificate of need laws” that prevent new facilities from opening. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services website, certificate of need laws are designed to prevent duplication of services. Certificate of needs laws did not prevent the West Plains Ambulatory Surgery Center from opening and providing valuable services.
Lastly, AFP advocated expanding “state association health plans” to provide high-quality insurance at lower costs. My husband taught at a rural Missouri school and they participated in such a system. It lasted one year and went belly up.
In my research of this proposed AFP position, I found an issue brief by the American Academy of Actuaries (February 2017) has serious concerns about these plans.
The AFP, a national organization started and funded by billionaire Charles Koch, doesn’t have an answer to our rural health challenges. Expanding Medicaid does.
Mary Mutrux
Willow Springs
