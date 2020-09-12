To the editor:
I am 80 years old, I am a veteran, I am an American, I am a God-loving, God-fearing man.
I love my country and living my American dream.
Stop, look and listen to the news media — bad news and lies sell, and good news does not sell.
And our politicians are just as bad. What happened to “for the people, by the people” — Americans?
Apparently none of them have read the Bible, that our America has been built on. Just read the 10 Commandments, or the part that no liars will enter the Kingdom of Heaven, or the part that reads “bearing false witness.”
I have seen tough times and good times, but I have never seen foolish times like now. The ones that have been arrested or shot by police, they were not singing too loud in the church choir — they were wrong, they broke the laws that keep America safe for us.
I ask that all of us that are true Americans stand together, black, white, red, yellow, brown, shoulder to shoulder, and speak the truth and stop those that are tearing down our country. Stop the riots, back our police and our National Guard. Let them do the job of keeping all of us safe.
A strong prayer of help for our America — under one God. And all of us support our government — that we, Americans, elected. Not the power-seeking politicians that would take our freedom, our right to bear arms, and our American dream away.
Frank Smith
Birch Tree
