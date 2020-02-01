To the editor:
In regard to the West Plains Chamber Banquet:
I attended the chamber banquet last night and noticed the exceptional planning that went into creating such a nice event. Decorations were beautiful, food was excellent and everything ran smoothly.
Which makes writing this so difficult.
I was very disappointed in our chamber members for not recognizing the great loss our community suffered last year. A wonderful woman who served multiple years on the chamber’s board, was an ambassador for our city, a member of the Ozarks Medical Foundation board and who also served on many other committees was not even mentioned.
I understand that others in the past may not have been recognized either. My hope for the future is that the chamber would remember the deceased along with the living.
So many people go without recognition for the wonderful personal sacrifices they make for this community. I ask you, if you gave your whole life to community service and you were to die today, would anyone remember you? Would anyone take five minutes to acknowledge your good deeds?
If the answer is no, then maybe you should reevaluate where you are putting your time and energy.
Sincerely, the thoughts of a disappointed local,
Dawn Owens
Willow Springs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.