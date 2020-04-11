To the editor:
Due to the West Plains Civic Center suspending all large events, the eighth annual BrewFest, which was scheduled for March 14, has been postponed until a suitable new date can be arranged. The fourth annual AHA/BJCP sanctioned homebrew competition will be rescheduled as well.
All tickets previously purchased for the event will be honored on the rescheduled date. Discussions regarding a new date will take place shortly and that date will be announced as soon as possible.
The West Plains Council on the Arts wants to thank all the vendors who committed to participate in BrewFest 2020 and to bringing quality products to sample. We’re aware of the preparation and expense this requires and we appreciate your faithfulness to support this fundraiser.
Thanks also to the Civic Center personnel who setup for BrewFest each year.
Special thanks to our sponsors for their continued support – Great Rivers Distributing, Grellner Sales and Service, Brewers Ice Co., Piney River Brewing, Simmons Bank-West Plains, and the West Plains Daily Quill. This event would not be possible without your participation.
Proceeds from this, our signature event and primary fundraiser each year, will benefit the West Plains Council on the Arts’ efforts to promote arts and arts organizations in the West Plains area, fund the Gatewood Family Fine Arts Scholarship, and especially help to fund our signature event – the Old-Time Music, Ozark Heritage Festival.
The public festival is typically presented in June, this year excepted, with no admission or other fees to all attendees. Funds from BrewFest greatly support this effort.
Tax-deductible donations to WPCA are accepted through our online giving portal on our Facebook page. As always, your support is deeply appreciated. Follow us at www.facebook.com/westplainsarts.
Paula Speraneo
WPCA Administrator
West Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.