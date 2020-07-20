To the editor:
Following are quotes from current research recently completed and published by researchers at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis about the value of Medicaid expansion:
“Rural Missourians face unique healthcare challenges such as a larger aging population, lower incomes, higher incidence of chronic illnesses, less access to employer-sponsored insurance, and barriers to healthcare access due to geographic distance and hospital closures. Even healthy, working citizens find themselves caught in the coverage gap and unable to afford private insurance. Throughout the entire state, Medicaid expansion is a matter of access, affordability, quality of life and health equity. Research supports that expanding Medicaid coverage for adults increases the likelihood that eligible children will be enrolled, have access to preventative healthcare such as well visits, and experience continuity of care.
“In their most likely, middle-of-the-road scenario, they estimate that the policy would result in $38.9 million in savings in the first year, even after the state allocates its obligations for 10% of the expanded services. They also predict that the savings to the state after five years would be over $1 billion dollars per year. Read the full policy brief.
“Medicaid expansion also has the obvious benefit of increasing access to healthcare — and in particular preventive healthcare services — which has the potential to save money by keeping low-income Missourians healthier and more able to be productive as taxpaying members of the workforce.”
Please vote for Amendment 2 on the Aug. 4 ballot.
Elizabeth Hykes
Willow Springs
