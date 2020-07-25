To the editor:
My take on wearing masks in public places?
Seat belts are mandatory because studies have shown they will possibly save your life.
Car seats are mandatory because studies have shown they will possibly save your kid's life.
Not smoking in public places is mandatory because studies have shown it will possibly the lives of others.
Not driving while intoxicated is mandatory because studies have shown it will possibly save your life and the lives of others.
Wearing a mask during a pandemic that has already taken more than twice the American lives in a few months than 10 years in Vietnam, and still counting, is mandatory because studies have shown they will possibly save your life and the lives of others.
None of these things are unconstitutional, merely an inconvenience. Man up, be a hero, wear a damn mask, and save some lives.
Mike Roberts
Summersville
